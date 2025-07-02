A social media post on platform X, formerly Twitter, has gone viral after a user flagged three unpaid traffic challans allegedly linked to a Delhi-registered vehicle, DL2CAX2964, allegedly used in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy. "Dear @narendramodi ji, your vehicle no DL2CAX2964 has 3 challans pending, kindly pay the challan on time and avoid any such violation next time. Cc: @PMOIndia @HMOIndia @dtptraffic (sic)," the user wrote. The post included a screenshot, purportedly from a traffic violation tracking portal, showing the three pending challans on the SUV used for PM Modi's convoy. While there is no official confirmation regarding the vehicle’s ownership or direct association with the Prime Minister, the post has ignited a broader conversation online about VIP accountability and equal enforcement of traffic laws. Delhi Traffic Police has not yet issued a statement on the matter. Odisha: PM Narendra Modi's Convoy Gives Way to an Ambulance During His Roadshow in Bhubaneswar, Heartwarming Video Goes Viral.

‘Dear Modiji, Kindly Pay the Challan on Time’:

Dear @narendramodi ji Your Vehicle no DL2CAX2964 has 3 challans pending , kindly pay the challan on time and avoid any such violation next time Cc: @PMOIndia @HMOIndia @dtptraffic pic.twitter.com/XMld2phm2E — Aryan Singh (@iamAryan_17) July 1, 2025

