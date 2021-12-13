Max Verstappen's phenomenal World Championship title win in 2021 has inspired Delhi Police to come up with an interesting road safety instruction based on the Dutchman's victory. In a poster shared by Delhi Police on Twitter, they wrote, "True champions follow road safety rules. Show off your racing skills only on the circuit, not on roads," as the caption.

