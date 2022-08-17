In a shocking incident, a video of bikers snatching a woman's bag in a posh Delhi market has gone viral on social media. According to reports, the woman was returning to her hotel with her husband when the incident took place. The 11-second video clip shows one of the accused snatching the woman's bag thereby leaving her stumbling on the ground and injuring her. As the video moves forward, the woman's husband and a passerby can be seen coming to her rescue and helping her get up.

Watch Video:

Video | Bikers Snatch Woman's Bag In Posh Delhi Market, Leave Her Injured https://t.co/T9l0tpR05m pic.twitter.com/GAL0BdY2E7 — NDTV (@ndtv) August 17, 2022

