Delhi is famous for its street food but this video of a seller claiming to serve ‘Sexy’ Chole Kulche is going viral. The street vendor has a small functional stove set up on his bicycle. He warms the kulcha and serves it with chole. But it is the statement that claims them to be ‘sexy’ that’s amusing. He calls it a special brand of his Chole Kulche, even claiming they are as good as a turn-on! Maybe, that’s going a little too far? Ice Cream Noodles Cooked With Chilli Sauce Is the Latest Weird Food Combination That Will Make You Question Everything! Watch 'Scary' Video.

Delhi Street Vendor Sells ‘Sexy’ Chole Kulche:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jatin singh (@foody_jsv)

