A British couple claims to spot a "demonic ghost" crawling spookily across their path in a haunted National Trust country park in England. The duo Hannah and Dave Rowett caught the eerie figure on camera while they were walking their dog through the woods around 6:30 am. As per reports, the park is said to be ghosted by a female spirit, dubbed the Grey Lady. The woman says the uncanny creature was seen running on its long limbs. The viral Facebook post reads, "It seems we weren't alone on our early morning walk in Clumber today!" Ghost Patient in Viral Video! Security Guard Talks to Invisible Figure and Directs It to The Doctor's Room in Argentina; Netizens Can't Believe Their Eyes.

Crawling Demonic Creature In Haunted Woods!

