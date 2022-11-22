Was a real ghost caught on camera? A video from Finochietto Sanatorium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, shows a security guard having a conversation with an invisible figure and shows her direction toward the doctor's room. The spine-chilling CCTV footage of the "ghost patient" was shared on Reddit, leaving the netizens in confusion and terror. As per media reports, the man received an older woman who died a day prior, at 3:36 am who asked him to see a doctor. In the viral clip, the guard was chatting with the mysterious entity and offered it a wheelchair before they decided to go to the doctor's office on foot. Ghost Pushes Dog? Old Video Claiming Unidentifiable Body Moving the Animal Across Floor Goes Viral; Spooky Clip Will Give Cold Shivers!

Spooky CCTV Footage!

