Dhanashree Verma has posted a beautiful video on social media where she is singing a soulful song. The influencer took to her Instagram handle to share a reel of her singing Henry Moodie's song "pick up the phone". Dhanashree is seen in a black jacket and sports shorts in the video. "Remember you told me, you're not alone, just pick up the phone... [sic]," sings Dhanashree in her melodious voice. The dance choreographer gracefully sings the song with utmost enthusiasm and zeal. ‘We’re Under The Same Sky’ Dhanashree Verma Posts New Mumbai Rains Reel With Cryptic Message After Her Previous IG Story Coinciding With Shreyas Iyer Got Incessant Trolling Online.

Here's Dhanashree Verma's Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhanashree Verma (@dhanashree9)

