Jennifer Escalera, a female Houston police officer, is reportedly under investigation after she allegedly threatened to give "everyone" a ticket over sex frustration. According to reports, Jennifer Escalera, who is a Deputy, allegedly filmed herself in a police cruiser. The viral clip shared on TikTok shows her complaining about how she didn't get "cracked" the night before. "Din't get cracked last night so everyone is getting a ticket," said Jennifer Escalera in her video. Reacting to the police officer's viral video, the Harris County Constable Precinct 5 office said, "Our administration is aware and internal affairs has opened an investigation. We have no other comment at this time." It is also learnt that Escalera's TikTok account had multiple posts of her in police uniform, a few of which have been taken down after her video went viral. It is also reported that Jennifer Escalera is a mom. US Shocker: Montreal Man Kills 9-Year-Old Daughter on Vacation, Hides Body Under Log Before Falsely Reporting Her Missing in New York; Arrested.

Din't Get Cracked Last Night So Everyone Is Getting a Ticket, Says Police Officer Jennifer Escalera

NEW: Female Houston police officer is under investigation after she threatened to give "everyone" a ticket because she didn't get laid the night before. The officer filmed herself in a police cruiser, complaining about how she didn't get "cracked" the night before. "Din't get… pic.twitter.com/obhLsGZ4j8 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 4, 2025

