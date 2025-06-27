What is up with Dillon Brooks and his baby mama, Heather Andrews? Shocking headlines surrounding the NBA star and his ex-partner have taken social media by storm. Troubling allegations emerge involving Houston Rockets player Dillon Brooks and the mother of his two children, Heather Andrews. According to court documents, Brooks has filed for a restraining order against Andrews, claiming she made violent threats, including saying she would "cut off his fingers." The NBA forward alleges a pattern of harassment and unsafe behaviour, prompting urgent legal action to protect himself and his family. The incident has sparked intense debate online about athlete safety, toxic co-parenting, and the impact of personal turmoil on professional careers. As this high-profile case unfolds, fans and legal observers alike are closely watching for updates. TW: Amber Heard Tells Johnny Depp ‘Suck My Dick’ in Triggering Video Clip Presented During Her Cross-Examination by Camille Vasquez, Netizens Express Shock Hearing Aquaman Actress' ‘Evil’ Taunting Laugh!

NBA Star Dillon Brooks Files Restraining Order Against Heather Andrews

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Basketball Forever (@basketballforever)

