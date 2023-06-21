People across the world are marking the International Yoga Day 2023 while performing Yoga Asanas at homes, in desert, on hills, and even on water. However, a recent video from Jammu Kashmir is grabbing eyeballs wherein a dog can be seen joining participants at a gathering in Udhampur and even performing Yoga along with them. The video depicts canine member of the dog unit of ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) performing Yoga with ITBP personnel at Pranu Camp in Udhampur. Water Yoga Video: People Perform Yoga Asanas in Swimming Pool to Mark International Yoga Day 2023 in Gujarat’s Rajkot.

Dog Performing Yoga in Jammu and Kashmir Video

#WATCH | Canine member of the dog unit of ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) along with ITBP personnel performs Yoga at Pranu Camp in Udhampur, J&K#9thInternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/Emz1ixjt0X — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023

