Have you ever seen canine surfing? If not, you must not have seen the special paddle surf race of El Masnou, north of Barcelona. A video shared on YouTube shows dozens of dogs riding with their owners for nearly 1-mile. The owners trained their dogs for months to become obedient and disciplined. Reportedly, organizers said the extraordinary event was the first of what they hope will become an annual race. Stray Dog Pees On Sad Woman And Walks Away Coolly, Painfully Funny Video Goes Viral.

Watch The Viral Video:

