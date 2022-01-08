As India witnessed a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, the demand for 'Dolo 650' increased. However, the netizens supplied the much-needed memes on Dolo 650. These memes are funny, powerful, and effective just as the 'Dolo 650'.

Check Tweet:

Dolo 650 owner after seeing rising cases pic.twitter.com/gDSotwrxlN — Kalash Shetty (@shettytalks) January 7, 2022

Even Mamta Didi Wants DOLO650:

When chemist bhaiiya gives u crocin insted of dolo 650 : pic.twitter.com/NV6ejlSXIC — Shaapit रेसॉल्यूशन 🇮🇳 (@pro_timewaster) January 7, 2022

Yeh 'Dolo' Maange More:

When chemist gives only one Dolo 650.... Indian nibba : pic.twitter.com/FwQZbLqe1k — UmderTamker (@jhampakjhum) January 7, 2022

Check This Funny Meme:

"Dolo 650" Dam burst as Covid cases escalate! pic.twitter.com/9H9roi7RCF — sundar rajan (@radnusnajar) January 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)