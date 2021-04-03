Funny Donald Trump memes and joke have flooded Twitter ever since the former President called for a boycott of Coke amongst other 'woke companies' like Major League Baseball, Delta Airlines, etc. that have pulled out of Georgia or protested the state's controversial new voting reform bill. Netizens say "Donald Trump lives on diet coke"!

Trump Calls for Boycott of Coke Amongst Other 'Woke Companies':

But what about cancel culture? pic.twitter.com/iQHCLGLHaa — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) April 3, 2021

Twitter Flooded with Memes & Jokes About His Obsession with Diet Coke:

Trump lives on Diet Coke. He wouldn’t boycott it if it was getting in his way of him holding his wife’s hand. LOL. pic.twitter.com/m0mOjeg1QC — JFidLer (@jaefidler) April 3, 2021

Trump wants to boycott Coke LOL good luck with that tubby pic.twitter.com/zxPf1kvM4H — THATS NOKAY (@ThatsNokayMusic) April 3, 2021

Delta and Coke seen that homegrown boycott coming... pic.twitter.com/vQAc7cJBBx — Mr. Lamont King (formerly Lazee Lamont) (@MrLamontKing) April 1, 2021

Lol the dude addicted to Diet Coke so much that he had a Diet Coke button on the Resolute Desk, is calling for the boycott of Coca Cola? pic.twitter.com/NPLjVUOtks — Stop Calling Your Racism Patriotic (@GallifreyOrphan) April 3, 2021

