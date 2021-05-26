Mumbai Police is at it again. They are back with another witty post that urged citizens to stay vigilant and exercise commonsense while setting their PIN. Inspired by the popular Netflix series Money Heist, Mumbai police tweeted a clip to caution people about PIN heist.

This is Arturo Arturo thinks he is very smart Arturo keeps 1234 as his PIN Don't be like Arturo#PinHeistAlert#ASpinToPin#OnlineSafety pic.twitter.com/HeS7rWh5VR — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 26, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)