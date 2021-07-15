When someone warns you about not doing something, why does our brain take it as 'GO DO IT NOW'? Well, in this case, a googling 'rainbow kiss' has got netizens shouting 'OH!!! MY EYES!! MY EYES!!!' After the TikTok video(s) 'Don't Google Rainbow Kiss' went viral, netizens got curious about this kiss type. However, they soon regretted their decision to search for this type of kiss online. What followed next was a barrage of reactions on the micro-blogging platform Twitter by the shocked netizens. What Is a Rainbow Kiss? Know Meaning of This Gross X-rated Kissing Style, How It Is Performed and Its Relation With Menstruation.

TikTok Video of ‘Don’t Google Rainbow Kiss’ Goes Viral:

What is Rainbow Kiss?

But what is a Rainbow Kiss? Brace yourself if you're still unaware of this 'gross' kiss type. According to the Urban Dictionary, "Indeed, the term refers to performing cunnilingus on a menstruating female, often followed by orally swapping semen and blood/other secretions. NOTHING to do with homosexuals."

Another simpler definition of Rainbow Kiss, again given by the Urban Dictionary, is – "When a guy gives head to a girl while she is having her period, and gets all the blood in his mouth. And a girl gives a guy head and gets cum in her mouth. Now when the guy/girl has blood/cum in their mouth, they kiss each other."

Here's another one, "Rainbow Kiss is when a man performs 69 while a woman is on her period. The man ejaculates in the woman's mouth and the two kiss, the menstrual blood and semen mixing to form a beautiful rainbow of colour." We think this should be enough to give you an idea about the Rainbow Kiss.

But what about those who got too curious for their own good and googled Rainbow Kiss online? Here are some of the reactions posted by them.

You Should'nt Have

And thanks to Tiktok… I now know what a rainbow kiss is. Why did I google it???? — Jessica MacTaggart💍 (@jessicaMac2019) July 14, 2021

Google 'Rainbow Kiss' at Your Own Risk

TikTok out hear making me Google shit out of curiosity like now I need to unlearn what a "Rainbow kiss" is...😖😩 ⚠️Google at your own risk!! — V_fj (@Thick_pudding) July 14, 2021

JUST STAAHP

Omg 😵‍💫😵‍💫😵‍💫 I can’t unsee it ❗️😅 TikTok has burned my eyes 😅 don’t google #rainbowkiss — K. B. (@iimlegit_) July 13, 2021

My Eyes, My Eyes

OKAY.PLEASE.STOP

TikTok just made me Google what a rainbow kiss is and now life will never be the same. 🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮 — disrespectfully 🦂 (@never_trustx) July 3, 2021

