Every now and then, TikTok catches up on a debatable sexual act - Rainbow Kiss. And as soon as this Rainbow Kiss TikTok trend goes viral, people are left with a hella lot of questions. Questions ranging from 'how to perform rainbow kiss' to 'how to unsee/unhear gross X-rated sexual act' to 'DO NOT SEARCH Rainbow Kiss'! According to Urban Dictionary, "the term refers to performing cunilingus on a menstruating female, often followed by orally swapping semen and blood/other secretions. NOTHING to do with homosexuals." Yes, you are reading it right. If you are kind of digging into it (all pun intended), you can learn more here - What Is a Rainbow Kiss? Know Meaning of This Gross X-rated Kissing Style, How It Is Performed and Its Relation With Menstruation. But if you are among those who are cursing yourselves to not control the urge to search rainbow kiss, enjoy these hilarious reactions. Here's us bringing you the best of Rainbow Kiss funny memes and reactions!

HHAHAHHAAHHAAH

search up “a rainbow kiss” and get back to me on how you feel — jon snows bitch (@ttisateddybear) December 28, 2021

You've Been Warned

Just don't search RAINBOW KISS please — 🍾sua⁷♡||📍 (@seokxs_dilf) December 30, 2021

Busted

Idk how too? I think I saw a dumbass post on Instagram which said "omg 😨 do not 🤪 search up ‼️ rainbow kiss 🌈" and decided to search it. AND GUESS WHAT? I REGRET IT pic.twitter.com/MGQgSzytgd — Ace 🌧️ (@wannings__) August 29, 2021

Got To Bleach My Eyes

EW EW EW EW DON’T AND I REPEAT: DO NOT, SEARCH UP WHAT A RAINBOW KISS IS😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/kp1I5YyPv6 — halle⁷⟭⟬⟬⟭𖧵ᴱᴺ⁻⁷ (@pjmcrevis) July 7, 2021

Puke Emoji Activated

I need to stop listening to tik tok cause wtf is rainbow kiss supposed to be🤢 — hoe (@sof_phie) December 30, 2021

Rainbow Kiss - Thanks For Deceiving Poor Soul

PLEASE NOBODY FOR THE LOVE GOD. SEARCH UP WHAT A RAINBOW KISS IS. PLEASE AND IT DOESN'S HAVE TO DO ANYTHING LGBTQ+ — Chaos_ (@Milkzoo7) December 27, 2021

And My Heart Goes Out To You

just found out what a rainbow kiss is.. — 🥀Princess 🥀 (@EnbyJaeden) December 30, 2021

Ouch

i regret searching up rainbow kiss.. i thought it was sum gay ass shit.. its not — momo (@nastycrti) December 30, 2021

Abort.Mission.Abort

