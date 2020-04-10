What Is a Rainbow Kiss? Know Meaning of This Gross X-rated Kissing Style, How It Is Performed and Its Relation With Menstruation

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

So you may have mastered the famous French kiss, but are you ready for something more? If you are looking for ways to make your hookup sessions a little more interesting or you are tired of your standard makeouts, than brace yourselves for this form of kissing, not all of you might be familiar with. It is called a rainbow kiss and it has a relation with menstruation! So, what is a rainbow kiss? How is it performed? There is too many curiosity the moment you hear this term. Some even consider it gross! In this article, we bring you the meaning of this X-rated kissing style, how is it done and everything else you need to know to make your next makeout session more intense. Wet and Messy Fetish (WAM): What Is Sploshing? Fun Facts You Didn't Know This Sexual Fetishism.

What is a Rainbow Kiss?

A rainbow kiss is a kiss between a female during her menstruation and her partner usually male. It happens when a person goes down on a woman during her monthly cycle. Meanwhile, the girl gives a blow job, possibly during the 69 position. After the man ejaculates in the woman’s mouth, the couple kisses, mixing the menstrual blood with the semen. Gross? The process creates a beautiful rainbow with their mouths.

How is A Rainbow Kiss Performed?

The process is not tricky and at many instances, happened by chance, when a woman coincidentally gets her period while her partner is performing oral sex on her. For a rainbow kiss to happen, the couple must be willing to hold the blood and semen in their mouths after oral sex. It is great if you and your partner finish about the same time so that neither of you has to hold the blood and semen for too long.

So, now that you what is a rainbow kiss and how to perform, spice up your romance and create the magic.