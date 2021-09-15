RD Burman's superhit song 'Dum Maaro Dum' gets featured in the new iPhone 13 advertisement. The background music has the famous tune from the 1971 Bollywood film called Hare Ram Hare Krishna. Having captured the historical moment at Apple's event on Tuesday, Indian Twitterati couldn't keep calm as they started sharing the exciting news on the micro-blogging website. Check out the video of the iPhone advertisement and the thrilling reactions it garnered from the Indian public.

iPhone 13 Advertisement

Did Apple just use Dum Maaro Dum music for it's #AppleEvent? — Revant Talekar (@RevantTalekar) September 14, 2021

The best part of the Apple event is the dum maaro dum background music — Sanjana Dani (@sanjanadani24) September 14, 2021

Omg the iPhone13 launch video uses dum maaro dum 😱 what eveennnn #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/oZVMwAg6oJ — Manvi (@manvibansal75) September 15, 2021

Divided by internet speeds, united by 'Was that Dum maaro dum BGM?"#AppleEvent — Akshata Chandra (@akshata_chandra) September 14, 2021

Am I the only one who notices “Dum maaro dum” in #AppleEvent at 57:55https://t.co/whastYZNot — NƎAL 🇮🇳 (@BalakAgyani) September 14, 2021

Dum Maaro Dum soundtrack at #AppleEvent. Sick 🔥 — Rakesh Haridas (@TheDiemCarper) September 14, 2021

