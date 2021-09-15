RD Burman's superhit song 'Dum Maaro Dum' gets featured in the new iPhone 13 advertisement. The background music has the famous tune from the 1971 Bollywood film called Hare Ram Hare Krishna. Having captured the historical moment at Apple's event on Tuesday, Indian Twitterati couldn't keep calm as they started sharing the exciting news on the micro-blogging website. Check out the video of the iPhone advertisement and the thrilling reactions it garnered from the Indian public.

iPhone 13 Advertisement

See How Netizens Reacted After Listening to 'Dum Maaro Dum' at Apple Event:

This is the Best Part!

Wow!!

United by Music!

Yah! That's Right

Now This is Sick!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)