Duolingo has announced the death of its iconic owl mascot, Duo, in a statement that blends humour with sorrow. On X, the language-learning company said, "It is with heavy hearts that we inform you that Duo, formally known as The Duolingo Owl, is dead. Authorities are currently investigating his cause of death and we are cooperating fully. Tbh, he probably died waiting for you to do your lesson, but what do we know." The company continued, acknowledging the owl's "many enemies" but urged followers to respect Duo's privacy, stating, "We're aware he had many enemies, but we kindly ask that you refrain from sharing why you hate him in the comments. If you feel inclined to share, please also include your credit card number so we can automatically sign you up for Duolingo Max in his memory. We appreciate you respecting Dua Lipa's privacy at this time." Duolingo New Feature Update: Language-Learning Platform Introduces AI Video Call Chatbot ‘Video Call With Lily’, Mini Games at Duocon 2024 Event; Check Details.

Duo ‘Dies’: Duolingo Announces Owl Mascot’s Death in Viral Post

an important message from Duolingo pic.twitter.com/jTTT680yVs — Duolingo (@duolingo) February 11, 2025

Duolingo Owl ‘Dead’:

Duolingo announces that Duo, the app mascot, is dead. pic.twitter.com/oTUkJKcP68 — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 11, 2025

