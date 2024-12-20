Lava Blaze Duo 5G, a newly launched Lava smartphone with the segment's first secondary AMOLED display, will go on sale today in India. The Blaze Duo was launched at a special launch price of INR 14,999, offering two options - 6GB and 8GB LPDDR5X RAM (expandable) with 128GB UFS 3.1 internal storage. It has a 6.67-inch AMOLED 3D curved main display with 1080x2400 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Lava Blaze Duo 5G sports a 64MP primary camera, 2MP secondary camera and 16MP selfie camera. It boasts a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 processor and comes in matte finish design. The Lava Blaze Duo 5G price in India is INR 18,999 for 6GB+128GB variant and INR 20,999 for 8GB+128GB variant. Realme 14 Pro To Launch in Global Market With ‘World’s 1st Cold-Sensitive Colour-Changing Design’; Check Other Details Here (Watch Video).

Lava Blaze Duo 5G Sale to Begin Today in India at 12 PM

