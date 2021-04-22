Sudarsan Pattnaik Shares Pic of Sand Art of Mother Earth With A Message

On #EarthDay, let us commit ourselves to make our earth greener and more liveable. On of my SandArt with message Go Green Save Earth . pic.twitter.com/Yyiw1L9gqv — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) April 22, 2021

Throwback Photo of Mother Nature

Message on the #EarthDay : Mother Earth caring trees" to serve all creatures . My SandArt in USA, 2014 which won people choice award. #PlantTreesSaveEarth pic.twitter.com/UGEkAaxvA4 — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) April 22, 2021

