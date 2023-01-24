Strong earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi and the NCR region on Tuesday. According to reports, the magnitude of the earthquake was 5.8 on the richter scale with the epicentre being Nepal. Reportedly, the tremors were felt in and around Delhi for about 30 seconds. Soon netizens took to social media to share funny memes and jokes on earthquake in Delhi and NCR region in order to relieve tension after tremors were felt in the national capital. Earthquake in Delhi: Strong Tremors Felt in National Capital and Surrounding Areas.

Check some of the best tweets:

Why is there a #earthquake in delhi ncr every 4-5 business days... pic.twitter.com/2AYJ8yC4np — Dee❤️‍🩹⁷ (@diorsoek) January 24, 2023

Earthquake a Day Before the Release of Pathaan

SRK said it right that “Kursi ki peti baandh lo” A massive #earthquake is felt in Delhi NCR just a day before the release of Pathaan 🔥🔥 — Dr Nimo Yadav (@niiravmodi) January 24, 2023

This one made us laugh

People running on twitter to confirm the #Earthquake felt across Delhi NCR... pic.twitter.com/H2xkHFyKzW — Gaurav Rai (@IacGaurav) January 24, 2023

