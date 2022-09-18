A strong earthquake shook Taiwan on Sunday as series of aftershocks hit the self-governing island off China’s east coast. The powerful earthquake has prompted Japan to issue a tsunami warning. Videos on social media have surfaced which shows the impact of the earthquake at various places. The videos show the terrifying scenes of trees getting uprooted to trains getting derailed as people look hopelessly. Taiwan’s Taitung city was hit by a 6.4 earthquake Saturday night and has been rattled by another on Sunday.

Watch Videos:

Vehicles stuck on road due to surface distortion:

Office Building Shakes As Strong Earthquake Hits Taiwan:

Roads Filled With Dust After Building Collapses:

Taiwan earthquake 🙏 hope people are safe pic.twitter.com/OU31SxJomL — 巴丢草 Bad ї ucao (@badiucao) September 18, 2022

Under construction building shakes as tremors of earthquake are felt:

Train Shaken by the earthquake:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)