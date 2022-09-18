A strong earthquake shook Taiwan on Sunday as series of aftershocks hit the self-governing island off China’s east coast. The powerful earthquake has prompted Japan to issue a tsunami warning. Videos on social media have surfaced which shows the impact of the earthquake at various places. The videos show the terrifying scenes of trees getting uprooted to trains getting derailed as people look hopelessly. Taiwan’s Taitung city was hit by a 6.4 earthquake Saturday night and has been rattled by another on Sunday.
Watch Videos:
Vehicles stuck on road due to surface distortion:
Tayvan'da meydana gelen 7,2 büyüklüğündeki depremden ilk görüntüler #Taiwan #Earthquake pic.twitter.com/SuQ6iCvwuO
— 𝐉𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭 (@HamdiCelikbas) September 18, 2022
Office Building Shakes As Strong Earthquake Hits Taiwan:
An earthquake of magnitude 7.2 hit off the coast of Taiwan #Taiwan #Earthquake #TaiwanEarthquake #Miyakojima #Taiwan #earthquake #台湾地震 #臺灣 #地震 #台湾地震 #TaiwanEarthquake #ViralVideos pic.twitter.com/dPHoOA1vF6
— Harish Deshmukh (@DeshmukhHarish9) September 18, 2022
Roads Filled With Dust After Building Collapses:
Taiwan earthquake
🙏 hope people are safe
— 巴丢草 Bad ї ucao (@badiucao) September 18, 2022
Under construction building shakes as tremors of earthquake are felt:
An earthquake of magnitude 7.2 hit off the coast of Taiwan
Video of under construction building.#Taiwan #earthquake #台湾地震 #臺灣 #地震 #台湾 pic.twitter.com/BN5xwbKrF1
— Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) September 18, 2022
Train Shaken by the earthquake:
ताइवान में भूकम्प से हिलती ट्रेन का डरावना मंजर. pic.twitter.com/oJ3Gtlb2TR
— Utkarsh Singh (@UtkarshSingh_) September 18, 2022
