The magnificent astronomical images never fail to stun us as it reveals about so many celestial occurrences that are too good to be missed! This time, NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope snapped an eerie and extremely dusty view of the Pillars of Creation that will make you go woah! According to the official website, the pillar-like structure, flushed with dust and gas, enshroud stars that are slowly and steadily forming over many millennia. View pics of the Pillars of Creation that give whole Halloween vibes and decide whether they are eerie or stunning? Creepy 'Smiling' Sun! NASA Satellite Captures Photo of The Giant Fire Ball Pulling a Scary Smiley Face After Solar Eclipse; See Viral Pic

NASA Captures Eerie Images of Pillars of Creation

You can’t escape its clutches. Just in time for #Halloween, the Pillars of Creation reach back out like a ghostly hand. The eerie landscape, captured this time by Webb’s mid-infrared instrument (MIRI), spotlights ancient curtains of dust in new detail: https://t.co/Y9QQBf9nYM pic.twitter.com/rumIH8J6rX — NASA Hallo-Webb Telescope 🕸🕷🎃 (@NASAWebb) October 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)