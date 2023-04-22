Internationally acclaimed sand artist from Odisha, Sudarsan Pattnaik, unveiled his latest sand art at Puri beach on Saturday. Through his sand art, Pattnaik wishes people on the auspicious occasion of Eid al-fitr. Pattnaik sculpted a crescent moon and a mosque using sand on the Puri beach. He also wrote "Eid Mubarak" to greet people on the festival. Eid Mubarak 2023 Wishes & Eid al-Fitr 1444 AH Images: Send These Greetings, Shayari, Happy Eid HD Photos, GIFs, WhatsApp Stickers and Status To Your Loved Ones.

Eid Mubarak Sand Art

#EidMubarak . My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha. pic.twitter.com/68ukHFq7Z7 — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) April 21, 2023

