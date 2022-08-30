A video from Assam’s Tezpur town has gone viral in which an elephant can be seen roaming in the streets after it strayed from the jungle last night. The animal was filmed by the residents of nearby buildings. In a video that has gone viral, the animal can be seen kicking and knocking off a bike parked on the roadside as panic-stricken onlookers were heard warning others about the elephant. Kerala Shocker: Patient Dies After Ambulance Door Fails To Open for 30 Minutes (Watch Video)

Watch Video:

Don’t park in no parking zone. Original owner of the land enforcing traffic rules at night. VC:NDTV pic.twitter.com/F1UGg9N43Z — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 30, 2022

