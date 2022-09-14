A giant hungry elephant got into a building after searching for food. A video of how the big mammal carefully wriggled out a small door is running viral on social media platforms, with netizens thinking about what could have been the animal's favourite stuff. As per the clip shared by Indian Forest Service officer- Susanta Nanda, the elephant went inside the house searching for his favourite snacks. He also added that elephants have better smell receptors than any mammals like dogs, which is why they can sniff out foodstuffs several miles away. WATCH: Elephant Returns Child's Shoe That Fell in China’s Zoo Enclosure, Viral Video Leaves Internet in Awe of Animal’s Kind Gesture!

Watch The Viral Clip:

Such obstacles are no barriers when it comes to their favourite stuff… Gentle giant wriggling out after a tasty snack.They have more smell receptors than any mammal – including dogs – and can sniff out food that is even several miles away. Via ⁦@Saket_Badola⁩ pic.twitter.com/fTCy5K90gV — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) September 12, 2022

