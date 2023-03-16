In an unfortunate incident that took place in Brazil, a plane failed and crashed in Belo Horizonte (BRA). As per reports, six people on board the flight including a newborn baby survived. Pictures and videos of the crash have gone viral on social media. The viral video clip shows Cirrus Airframe Parachute System (CAPS) being deployed as the plane goes down in a wooded area. As per reports, everyone aboard the flight including a newborn baby survived the crash.

Plane Goes Down in a Wooded Area

#Ongoing A Cirrus SR-22 [PS-VAC] crashed in Belo Horizonte (BRA). Media reported all 6 aboard survived. Footage on social media shows the Cirrus Airframe Parachute System (CAPS) deploying and the plane going down in a wooded area. Updates whenever possible. pic.twitter.com/JN3Rq5JkOo — Air Safety #OTD by Francisco Cunha (@OnDisasters) March 11, 2023

Plane Deploys Parachute

INCIDENT Plane deploys parachute, saves all six passengers including a baby https://t.co/PhngCANCIS — AIRLIVE (@airlivenet) March 15, 2023

