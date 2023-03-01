Actor Ashish Vidyarthi recently uploaded a short video on his YouTube channel trying out the Rasgulla Chai. A true chai lover would call it criminal to have anything mixed in their kadak chai but turns out it is a specialty in Kolkata. The chai vendor prepares chai and while serving adds a rasgulla to the cup and pours chai over it. While Ashish Vidyarthi called it unique, netizens weren’t impressed with this combination. Seems totally bizarre to us too! What do you think of this weird beverage combination? Viral Bizarre Food Combinations: From Maggi Milkshake to Strawbiryani, 11 Food-Combo From Hell That Went Viral in Recent Times.

Rasgulla Chai Video:

