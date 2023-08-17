A claim made by a Facebook page named 'Tnf Today' is going viral wherein they claim that all women will get Rs 3,000 per month under the 'Laadli Behna Yojana'. In one of their videos, the page said that under the 'Laadli Behna Yojana', every woman will receive a monthly allowance of Rs 3,000. However, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has called in a false claim. The PIB fact check revealed that no such scheme is being run by the central government. IAF Helicopter Crashed in Nigeria? PIB Fact Check Debunks News Report Claiming Chopper Crash and Death of 26 Soldiers.

Rs 3,000 Per Month From Central Govt Under ’Laadli Behna Yojana’?

