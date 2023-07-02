Several social media users are sharing a video that depicts vehicles plummeting from a towering structure that appears as a car parking facility, allegedly due to the actions of rioters in France. The country is presently witnessing intense and fiery protests throughout Paris and other urban centres following the tragic police shooting of a teenage boy. Upon simple fact-checking, it turns out that the video is actually a scene from the Hollywood film Fast And Furious 8, also known as “The Fate Of The Furious”, which was released in 2017. France Riots: Hundreds of Mourners Bury Slain Teen As 45,000 Police Deployed To Quell Fifth Night.

Cars Being Thrown Out of Parking Facility:

It's a Scene From Fast and Furious Movie:

A Fact Check Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)