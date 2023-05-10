Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) students are eagerly waiting for their Class 10 board exams and Class 12 board exam results, Amid all of this, a notice is going viral on social media stating that the CBSE will declare the Class 10 and 12 results on Thursday, May 11. However, it must be noted that the notice is fake. CBSE officials said that the official notice for the board exam results will be issued soon. Speaking to India Today, CBSE examination controller Sanyam Bharadwaj also said that the notice is fake. The CBSE also took to Twitter to confirm the news. Sharing a picture of the fake notice, CBSE wrote, #FactCheck #Fake." This year, the CBSE Class 10 board exams were held from February 15 to March 21 while the Class 12 board exams were conducted from February 15 to April 5. AP EAMCET 2023 Admit Card Released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; Andhra Pradesh Common Entrance Test Begins on May 15, Know Steps To Download Hall Tickets.

CBSE Will Declare the Class 10 and 12 Results on May 11?

