In the latest twist, the claims that Tyre Nichols was involved with the wife, girlfriend, or ex of an officer charged in his death lack evidence. Nichols’ stepfather, Rodney Wells, said such rumors are untrue. Investigators have not shared information about the motive. So far, Memphis Police Department fired 6 cops after an internal police investigation showed they violated multiple department policies in the violent arrest of Nichols. Memphis Police Fire Another Officer in Tyre Nichols' Death.

Tyre Nichols Death:

