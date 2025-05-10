The Press Information Bureau’s Fact Check unit has flagged fake social media accounts claiming to belong to Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Colonel Sofiya Qureshi on X (formerly Twitter). In a clear warning, PIB Fact Check confirmed that both these handles are fake and that neither officer has an official presence on the platform. Citizens are urged to stay vigilant and not fall for misinformation. Always verify facts through official sources to avoid being misled by impersonation accounts or false claims circulating on social media platforms. Fact Check: Did India's INS Vikrant Attack Karachi Port? Old Image From Gaza Being Circulated With Fake Claim Amid India-Pakistan Tension, Know the Truth Here.

Fake X Accounts of Col. Qureshi & Wg. Cdr. Singh Busted by PIB

#Fake Account Alert🚨 Are Wg. Cdr. Vyomika Singh & Col. Sofiya Qureshi on X❓#PIBFactCheck ❌ NO! Both these handles are #fake ✅There is NO official X handle of Wg. Cdr. Vyomika Singh & Col. Sofiya Qureshi 🔎Stay vigilant. Rely only on official sources for authentic… pic.twitter.com/ThJbOgrxfs — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 10, 2025

