Social media is flooded with false claims regarding the compensation amounts given to victims of the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir. A viral post alleges that Dalit victims were “given” INR 6,00,000, while other Hindu victims received INR 10,00,000 as compensation. PIB Fact Check has confirmed that this claim is fake. Additionally, another misleading post is being shared with an old image dated January 7, 2023, falsely linking it to the recent attack. Officials have stated clearly that neither of these claims is connected to the Pahalgam incident or any government action. Citizens are urged to trust only official sources and not fall for misinformation. RBI To Impose Penalty for Multiple Bank Accounts? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News.

Fake Claims About Pahalgam Attack Compensation Circulating on Social Media

सोशल मीडिया पर एक पुरानी खबर को हाल ही में जम्मू-कश्मीर के पहलगाम में हुए आतंकी हमले से जोड़कर गलत संदर्भ में साझा किया जा रहा है #PIBFactCheck ▶️ ये ट्वीट #फर्जी हैं ▶️ गौर करें, संबंधित तस्वीर में 7 जनवरी 2023 की तारीख़ अंकित है ▶️ इसका न तो केंद्र सरकार से और न ही हालिया… pic.twitter.com/aScWCWMNXT — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 26, 2025

