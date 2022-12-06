A video of a YouTube channel called 'Indian Job' has claimed that the central government is going to give Rs 2 lakh 20 thousand rupees to all women under 'Pradhan Mantri Nari Shakti Yojana'. However, it must be noted that the news is fake. A fact check conducted by the PIB team said that no such scheme has been brought by the central government. "This claim is fake," the PIB said in its tweet. Last week, a similar fake news that claimed all Aadhaar card holders will receive Rs 80,000 under the 'Pradhan Mantri Credit Yojana' scheme was debunked by the PIB fact check team. Aadhaar Card Holders To Get Rs 80,000 Under Pradhan Mantri Credit Yojana? Government Debunks Fake Claim Made by 'Sarkari Update' YouTube Channel.

