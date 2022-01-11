New Delhi, January 11: A fake message is claiming that an amount of ₹ 5000 is being provided by the Ministry of Health, Government of India under the Corona Fund. However, the Press Infromation Bureau's (PIB) Twitter handle busted the fake news and clarified that the government was not providing any such amount to anyone. Thus, the claim has proved to be false. The PIB Twitter handle also appealed to the masses to not believe or circulate any such claims.

एक फर्जी मैसेज में दावा किया जा रहा है कि भारत सरकार के हेल्थ मंत्रालय द्वारा कोरोना फंड के तहत ₹5000 की धनराशि प्रदान की जा रही है।#PIBFactcheck ▶️ ऐसे फर्जी संदेशों को फॉरवर्ड न करें। ▶️ इस तरह की संदिग्ध वेबसाइट पर अपनी किसी भी तरह की निजी जानकारी साझा न करें। pic.twitter.com/qiAbnHlJLi — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) January 11, 2022

