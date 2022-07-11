A text message with a website link is circulating on social media claiming that the Education Ministry of India is offering 500,000 free laptops to all students to support virtual learning this fall. However, this text message and the link have turned out to be fake as a fact check by PIB revealed that the government is not running any such scheme.

Check Tweet:

A text message with a website link is circulating on social media which claims that @EduMinOfIndia is offering 500,000 free laptops to all students #PIBFactCheck ▶️The circulated link is #Fake ▶️The government is not running any such scheme pic.twitter.com/m8rGGXG7l9 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) July 11, 2022

