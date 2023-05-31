A video by a YouTube channel called "NITI GYAN 4 U" is claiming that the Central government is giving Rs 5,100 per month to women under "Shramik Samman Yojana". However, it must be noted that the claim by the YouTube channel, which has now gone viral on social media is false. As per a fact conducted by PIB, the claim made in the video by the YouTube channel "NITI GYAN 4 U" is fake. PIB said that no such scheme called "Shramik Samman" is being run by the Government of India. All Girls Below 18 To Receive Rs 1,80,000 Into Their Accounts Under Pradhan Mantri Ladli Laxmi Yojana? PIB Debunks Fake Claim Made by 'Government Gyan' YouTube Channel.

No Such Scheme Is Being Run by the Government of India

