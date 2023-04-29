A video by a YouTube channel called 'Government Gyan' is claiming that all girls below the age of 18 will get Rs 1,80,000 directly into their accounts under 'Pradhan Mantri Ladli Laxmi Yojana'. The claim by the YouTube channel, which has now gone viral on social media is false. As per a fact check conducted by PIB, the claim made in the video is false. "No such scheme is being run by the Central Government," PIB said while debunking the fake news. Fact Check: Government Giving Rs 1,50,000 to Daughters Under Pradhan Mantri Kanya Ashirwad Yojana? PIB Debunks Fake Claim Made by Sarkari Guru YouTube Channel.

No Such Scheme Is Being Run by the Central Government

