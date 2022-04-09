A picture of an approval letter by the Government of India stating that the Centre has decided to install mobile towers under the 'Digital India' Wi-Fi network is going viral on social media. The letter also claims payment of Rs 730 on the pretext of the registration fee. However, it must be noted that the claim is fake and bogus. According to the PIB Fact Check team, the Government of India has not issued this approval letter. "This claim is fake," the PIB said in a tweet.

Check tweet:

It is claimed in an approval letter that Govt of India is installing mobile towers under @_DigitalIndia Wi-Fi network. The letter is also asking a payment of Rs 730 on the pretext of registration fee#PIBFactCheck ▶️This is claim #FAKE ▶️GOI has not issued this approval letter pic.twitter.com/CCLAMxDopZ — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)