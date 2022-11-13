Congress leader Rahul Gandhi through a social media post accused Narendra Modi-led BJP government of planning to privatise the Indian Railways. The fake news has triggered panic and confusion among people who believe that the Railways will also discontinue the facilities like monthly passes and discounts that were made available for senior citizens and travel by train will get costly. However, PIB has said that such claims are completely baseless and have no truth to it. PIB said that Government is not planning to privatise any of its assets. Accident Insurance Claim Will be Rejected in Absence of PUC Certificate? Here’s A Fact Check of the Fake News Going Viral

Check Tweet by Rahul Gandhi:

PIB Fact Check:

