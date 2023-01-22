A message with a link is going viral that claims that the Indian government is giving away free laptops to students. The fact-checking department of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has now informed that the message is fake and no such scheme is being offered by the government. Apart from the message being fake, it can also be a trap for users to get their personal details phished. The PIB Fact Check also warned netizens of any such messages claiming free goodies. Did Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Dance on ‘Besharam Rang’? Viral Video of Pakistan Foreign Minister’s Lookalike Grooving on Pathaan Movie Song Confuses Netizens (Watch Video).

PIB Fact Check:

A Message with a link is circulating on social media claiming to offer free laptops for youth & to click on the provided link to book it, asking for personal details.#PIBFactCheck 🔹The circulated link & the message are #FAKE 🔹Be cautious while sharing personal information. pic.twitter.com/qs4Aguo2tl — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) January 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)