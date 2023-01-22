Amid the Pathaan controversy, a video went viral on social media claiming the person dancing to the song of ‘Besharam Rang’ was Pakistan’s foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Several netizens, including Tarek Fateh, mocked and criticized Bilawal for the alleged video. However, during fact-checking, LatestLY found that the person dancing in the video is not Bilawal Bhutto, but his lookalike. When searching for the source of the video, we landed on Pakistani influencer Inaya Khan's Instagram account. She had tagged the person identified as Mehroz Baig with the caption "Besharam Rang dance Partner." Shah Rukh Khan Calls Himanta Biswa Sarma Over 'Pathaan' Posters Burning Incident in Assam; CM Says 'Will Ensure No Such Untoward Incidents'.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Dancing on ‘Besharam Rang’:

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal @BBhuttoZardari doing what he does best. pic.twitter.com/8BTlGWOwQB — Tarek Fatah (@TarekFatah) January 22, 2023

'Besharam Rang dance Partner':

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Inaya Khan ••Official•• (@inayakhan0fficial)

