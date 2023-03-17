A message going viral on social media is claiming that helmet checking for two-wheeler riders has been scrapped in all states by the Government of India. The WhatsApp message, which has been widely shared claims that the Narendra Modi government has scrapped checking of helmets for two-wheeler across the country. However, a fact check by PIB said that the message is fake. "Government of India has not taken any such decision," PIB said. Government Providing Free Laptops to Students Under 'Prime Minister Free Laptop Scheme 2023'? Fake Notice Goes Viral, PIB Fact Check Reveals the Truth.

Helmet Checking for Two-Wheeler Riders Scrapped?

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)