A notice claiming that the Government of India is offering free laptops to youth under the Prime Minister Free Laptop Scheme 2023 is going viral on social media. As per the notice, the Narendra Modi government will be giving free laptops to all students under Prime Minister Free Laptop Scheme 2023. However, it must be noted that the news is fake. A fact check conducted by PIB said that the notice is fake. "No such scheme is being run by the @EduMinOfIndia, GOI." it said in its post. Modi Government Offering Free Recharge Under 'Free Mobile Recharge Scheme'? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Message Going Viral on WhatsApp.

Free Laptops to All Students

A notice is circulating on social media that claims that the Government Of India is offering free laptops to youth under the Prime Minister Free Laptop Scheme 2023#PIBFactCheck ✔️The notice is #FAKE ✔️No such scheme is being run by the @EduMinOfIndia, GOI pic.twitter.com/YQcIk8LMYF — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) March 16, 2023

