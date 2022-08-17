A piece of news by a leading media stating that Indian Railways passengers will now have to buy a full ticket for kids below 5 years is going viral on social media. However, it must be noted that the news is fake. According to the PIB fact Check team, it is optional to buy a ticket and book a berth for kids below 5 years while traveling on Indian Railways. "Free travel is allowed for kids below 5 yrs, if no birth is booked," PIB said in its tweet debunking the fake news.

Check Tweet:

A report by @ZeeNews claims #IndianRailways passengers will now have to buy full ticket for kids below 5 years#PIBFactCheck ▶️It is optional in @RailMinIndia to buy ticket & book a berth for kids below 5 yrs ▶️Free travel is allowed for kids below 5 yrs, if no birth is booked pic.twitter.com/SxWjNxMA9V — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 17, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)