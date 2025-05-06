Amid the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack, an image of an advisory is going viral on social media. The advisory claims that the Narendra Modi-led Central Government has urged people to take precautionary measures and keep essential items ready at home. According to the advisory, the Centre has asked people to keep INR 50,000 cash in hand, medicines for two months, emergency contacts, among other things. The advisory also asked people to stay calm and alert amid the ongoing tense situation at the border. However, a fact check conducted by PIB revealed that the claim made in the advisory is fake. "The government has not issued any such advisory," PIB said. Phone Calls To Be Recorded? WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Being Monitored by Government? As Fake 'New WhatsApp Monitoring Guidelines' Go Viral, PIB Fact Check Reveals the Truth.

The Government Has Not Issued Any Such Advisory

An image of an advisory is being shared online, claiming that the Government has urged individuals to take precautionary measures and keep essential items ready at home.#PIBFactCheck ❌ This claim is #FAKE. The government has not issued any such advisory ✅ Beware! Trust… pic.twitter.com/JtEcr8iRge — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 6, 2025

