A message claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is giving free recharge of Rs 239 for 28 days to all Indian users is going viral on social media. However, it must be noted that the news is fake. As per a fact check conducted by PIB, the claim made in the viral message is fake. "This free recharge scheme is not being run by the Government of India," PIB said while debunking the fake news. PIN also said that the viral message is a fraud scheme. All Girls Below 18 To Receive Rs 1,80,000 Into Their Accounts Under Pradhan Mantri Ladli Laxmi Yojana? PIB Debunks Fake Claim Made by 'Government Gyan' YouTube Channel.

This Claim Is Fake, Says PIB

दावा : प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी द्वारा सभी भारतीय यूजर्स को ₹239 का 28 दिन वाला रिचार्ज फ्री में दिया जा रहा है #PIBFactCheck ◼️ यह दावा फर्जी है ◼️ भारत सरकार द्वारा यह फ्री रिचार्ज योजना नहीं चलाई जा रही ◼️ यह धोखाधड़ी का एक प्रयास है pic.twitter.com/aGk9u4LJEU — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 3, 2023

