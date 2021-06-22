A notice alledgely issued by the Railway Ministry claims to be the 7th phase exam schedule for CBT-1 is going viral. A fact check undertaken by the PIB has found out that the notice is fake. The Railway Ministry has not issued any such notice for conducting examination:

A notice allegedly issued by the @RailMinIndia claims to be the 7th phase exam schedule for CBT-1.#PIBFactCheck: This notice is #Fake. No such notice has been issued for conducting exams. For recruitments, visit only the official websites of RRBs ➡️https://t.co/PJqQlGHOsy pic.twitter.com/sNLzM4x0HO — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 21, 2021

